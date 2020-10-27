Airpro and Aviator replace Swissport as handling partners for Finnair at Helsinki Airport

Finnair has reached an agreement with Airpro and Aviator Finland on ground handling services at Helsinki Airport. In the future, the new partners will operate Finnair’s ramp services such as luggage handling at Helsinki Airport. Finnair’s current partner Swissport Finland has terminated their ground handling contract with Finnair as of March 31, 2021.

“The new partnerships will bring us the flexibility that we need as we gradually increase flying. It is estimated that it takes commercial aviation 2-3 years to recover from the covid-19 pandemic’s impacts,” says Jukka Glader, VP Ground Operations at Finnair.

“We are extremely thrilled to begin cooperation with Finnair at Helsinki Airport in addition to the regional airports. Finnair is already an important customer and partner for us, and I believe that this cooperation will build a good path for both of us toward the post-pandemic world,” says Janne Hattula, Managing Director, Airpro.

“Operational flexibility is a key success factor in today’s market situation. Our partnership with Finnair is based on close co-operation to anticipate future changes which is the basis for efficient operations. It is great to be able to be Finnair’s partner as they again start to increase flying,” says Jukka-Pekka Kujala, Managing Director, Aviator Finland.

Finnair’s customer services at the check-in, departure gates and arrival services at Helsinki Airport will continue to be operated by Finnair’s own customer service personnel.