Finnair adds flights to Europe for summer 2023: new destinations include Ljubljana, Bodø and Milan Linate Airport

Finnair has updated its traffic programme for short-haul flights in the summer season 2023. Finnair will fly to more than 50 destinations in Europe, and has now added frequencies to several European capitals, such as Berlin (Germany), Copenhagen (Danmark), Vilnius (Lithuania) and Riga (Latvia).

Bodø, Norway is a new destination for Finnair, with three weekly flights during the high season, and summer 2023 will also see Ljubljana, Slovenia coming back as a destination. In addition, Finnair will start flying to the conveniently located Linate Airport in Milan, Italy in addition to flying to Milan’s Malpensa Airport.

“Travel has recovered at a good pace and we are increasing flights to European routes to meet the increased demand in Asia. For example, the Bergen and Bodø routes are seamlessly connected to our flights to Japan,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Finnair flies to most European capitals at least twice a day, which also serves business travelers well. Also included are the popular vacation destinations, such as Rhodes, Greece and Alicante, Spain.

Finnair’s European flights connect smoothly to our long-haul destinations Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Soul, Singapore, Bangkok, Delhi, Mumbai and Doha. Finnair’s US offering comprises flights to Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle.

The completely renewed Helsinki Airport hub offers Finnair customers a fast and smooth transfer experience.