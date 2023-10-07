Finnair passenger traffic increased by 3.5% in September

Finnair has released its traffic performance data for September 2023, highlighting the following key points:

Passenger Traffic: Finnair carried 921,800 passengers in September, marking a 3.5% increase compared to the same month in 2022.

However, this number was 5.0% lower than in August 2023 due to seasonal variations and a day less in September.

The impact of the Russian airspace closure, which had affected Asian passenger traffic figures, was still visible in September. Capacity and Traffic: The available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 9.8% year-on-year.

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased by 13.0% year-on-year.

The passenger load factor (PLF) improved by 2.2% points year-on-year to 77.9%.

The ASK in Asian traffic significantly increased by 31.8% due to additional capacity to Japan and South Korea.

North Atlantic capacity decreased by 43.5% following the discontinuation of operations between Stockholm and North American destinations.

ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 6.3% due to smaller aircraft gauge. Regional Breakdown: PLF was 80.5% in Asian traffic, 75.4% in North Atlantic traffic, 78.0% in European traffic, 70.7% in Middle Eastern traffic, and 76.1% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 37.7% year-on-year but decreased in North Atlantic traffic by 35.1%. Cargo Performance: Cargo figures saw year-on-year increases, mainly due to cooperation with Qatar Airways and increased Asian capacity.

Available cargo tonne kilometres increased by 22.6%, and revenue cargo tonne kilometres increased by 20.6%.

Total cargo tonnes increased by 24.1% year-on-year and by 5.0% month-on-month. Punctuality: In September, 82.8% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule.

Overall, Finnair saw positive trends in passenger traffic, particularly in Asian routes and cargo operations, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Russian airspace closure and other factors.