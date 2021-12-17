Finnair and Swissport affected by strike warning in the Finnish aviation and freight industry

Finnair will be affected by the strike in January if the trade union Pro and the employers’ organisation Palta do not reach an agreement. According to Pro, all attempts to enter into negotiations with Palta have failed.

The trade union Pro warns of strikes in the aviation and freight industry due to disagreements about working conditions and the collective agreement to be applied.

Pro notified the employers’ organisation Palta of the strike on Friday. The strike affects all members of the ITA trade union. In practice, for example, Finnair, Swissport, Ga Telesis and Hub Logistics are covered by the strike plans.

According to Pro, the strike will begin on January 3 and last until January 17 if the parties to the negotiations do not reach an agreement.

The underlying reason for the dispute is that the flight technicians have changed unions and that they now demand that Pro’s collective agreement be applied. According to Pro, all attempts to enter into negotiations with Palta have failed.

“ITA members are hostages in an agreement whose content they have not been able to influence. The situation is unsustainable,” says Jorma Malinen, chairman of Pro.

In addition to negotiations on a new collective agreement, Pro also demands the right to appoint their own shop stewards at the workplaces where ITA members work.

