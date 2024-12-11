Fiji Airways launches landmark Dallas-Nadi route and enhances customer experience

Fiji Airways has inaugurated its longest-ever flight, connecting Nadi, Fiji, to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with a thrice-weekly service. The route, operated by the Airbus A350-900 XWB, strengthens the airline’s North American presence, joining routes from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Vancouver.

Key Highlights

Strategic Expansion : The new route connects Fiji with DFW’s extensive network of over 250 destinations, bolstering tourism and business ties.

: The new route connects Fiji with DFW’s extensive network of over 250 destinations, bolstering tourism and business ties. Passenger Comfort : The Airbus A350 features 334 seats, including 33 lie-flat business-class options.

: The Airbus A350 features 334 seats, including 33 lie-flat business-class options. Oneworld Membership: Fiji Airways will join the oneworld® alliance in March 2025, enhancing global travel benefits.

Additional Enhancements

New Amenity Kits: Business Class passengers on long-haul flights now receive redesigned Samsonite kits featuring eco-friendly materials and premium contents, reflecting Fiji Airways’ commitment to sustainability.

Special Launch Offer

Return flights from Nadi to DFW start at $1,999, available until December 17, 2024.

This milestone marks Fiji Airways’ 26th international route, further connecting Fiji to the world.