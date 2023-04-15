Fiji Airways announces Canberra as newest international destination

Fiji Airways says Bula Canberra!

Australia’s Capital, Canberra is the latest city to be added to Fiji Airways’ ever-growing list of international destinations.

The National Airline this morning flew a promotional flight into Canberra Airport to announce the new service from July 2023.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive and Managing Director Mr Andre Viljoen says the airline conducted extensive market research before deciding on this new service.

“As Fiji’s National Airline, we are proud to be flying to the Capital of Australia. This is a living testament to the strong relations that the two countries have always enjoyed, and demonstrates the importance of Australia as our leading tourism market.

We are pleased to be able to provide the people of Canberra with the only direct flights to Nadi, facilitating a seamless holiday experience which begins the moment they step onboard. As of July, your getaway to paradise will be a short four-hour journey with our international award-winning APEX Five Star service. We also anticipate that many Fiji citizens will also take advantage of this route to visit Canberra.

This marks another significant milestone for Fiji Airways as we continue to expand our network and provide greater connectivity for our customers. We are thrilled to bring our world-class service to Canberra and look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.

Our services between Nadi and Canberra will also establish a convenient onward connection to North America, other South Pacific destinations and indeed the rest of the world. Travellers can also break up a long journey with a short stay in Fiji.”

Mr Viljoen adds the new service has been made possible with the forthcoming inclusion of two new Airbus A350s into the Fiji Airways fleet.

“We will receive the first of our two new A350s in July, resulting in an immediate increase in capacity across our network. This means we will be able to dedicate more seats to the Australian market, specifically Canberra.

Australia continues to be our major source market for tourism. Not only do we need to be able to cater for the growing number of tourists visiting Fiji, but also position ourselves to create demand and ensure that Fiji Airways is their airline of choice.”

The announcement was celebrated with a promotional flight this morning, carrying Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Hon. Viliame Gavoka, the Fijian Drua, and local fans to watch tonight’s match against the Brumbies at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Fiji Airways has also confirmed its sponsorship of the Brumbies for Super Rugby Pacific.

The National Airline will provide services between Nadi and Canberra twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from July to the end of September, and three times a week from October onwards.

14th April 2023