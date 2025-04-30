FedEx strengthens transatlantic cargo link between Liège and Memphis

FedEx Express is reinforcing its transatlantic cargo network from Belgium with the launch of a new non-stop flight between Liège and Memphis, Tennessee (USA). “This strategic move underlines FedEx’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Wallonia and further developing its intercontinental freight hub in Liège — a site playing an increasingly central role in the company’s global operations,” the express transporter said.

Starting April 28, the frequency of cargo flights between Liège and Memphis will increase from five to eight flights per week. This expansion is made possible by the deployment of a Boeing 777 Freighter, capable of carrying nearly 70 tonnes of freight per flight.

Over the past few years, Liège has evolved into a dedicated intercontinental cargo hub within the FedEx network. The increase in flight frequency reflects the company’s broader strategy to optimize its global air network in terms of both density and efficiency. As FedEx continues to pursue growth in the air freight market — currently valued at around $80 billion — Liège’s strategic importance continues to grow.

“The increased frequency of flights between Liège and Memphis highlights the strategic role of the Liège hub in our global air network, serving as a central point for intercontinental cargo flows in Europe. It’s a clear sign of our ongoing commitment to a strong and lasting presence in Wallonia,” said Rudi Loontiens, Managing Director Hub Operations at FedEx. “We are proud to keep investing in Liège, not only in infrastructure but also in people, further strengthening Belgium’s position at the heart of international trade.”

FedEx first launched its Liège–Memphis route in April 2017. Since then, the company has expanded its direct transatlantic offering from Liège with additional non-stop flights to Indianapolis and Oakland. These routes further establish Liège as a key logistics gateway linking Europe with global markets.