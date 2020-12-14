FedEx to ship first set of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to United States

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express shipping company, announced operations are underway to move its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine.

Following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. drug agency, of emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, FedEx Express will begin transporting the vaccine using its FedEx service Priority Overnight® backed by advanced monitoring technology from FedEx Priority Alert®. After months of preparation and close planning with Pfizer, other healthcare companies, and members of the federal government, the first COVID-19 vaccines will be on their way to vaccination points in the United States. Vaccine distribution will be split between major freight carriers, and FedEx is working closely with healthcare customers to prepare additional vaccine shipments and arrange transportation of essential vaccine-related supplies.

The FedEx network is well positioned to manage COVID-19 vaccine shipments around the world with temperature control solutions, near real-time monitoring capabilities and a dedicated healthcare team to support express transport of vaccines and shipments of bio-scientific or biological products.

“This is one of the most significant challenges our business has faced and we are honoured to be part of the effort to end this pandemic,” said Raj Subramaniam, President and COO of FedEx Corporation. “I am extremely proud of our dedicated team members who continue to go above and beyond to ensure the safe transport of these essential COVID-19 vaccines, especially during this busy holiday season. This is who we are and what we do at FedEx.”

Transporting COVID-19 vaccines is the next step in FedEx’s efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic around the world. FedEx has a long history of supporting disaster relief operations, using its network and expertise to assist.

“We are one of the few companies with the global network and capabilities to keep critical supply chains moving during this unprecedented time,” said Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, FedEx has delivered more than 55 kilotons of personal protective equipment, including more than two billion face masks, and more than 9,600 humanitarian aid shipments worldwide.”

To help reach populations with more difficult access to the COVID-19 vaccine, FedEx has pledged $ 4 million in financial and in-kind donations (transportation service) for the benefit of several charitable organizations. nonprofit serving these populations in the United States and around the world. These include Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and Heart to Heart International.

“Express shipping with a fixed deadline for critical shipments is exactly what our FedEx Express network was created for when it was launched in 1973,” said Richard W. Smith, Regional President of the Americas and Executive Vice President Global Support from FedEx Express. “Almost five decades later, we are proving that we are true to our founding mission by delivering essential vaccines against COVID-19.”

“This is a historic moment and represents a colossal challenge for the development and rapid deployment of a vaccine,” said Mike McDermott, president of Pfizer Global Supply. “Exemplary logistics are essential to get our products to those in need across the country, and we are pleased to partner with FedEx in this historic operation to save lives and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Brussels, December 14, 2020