FedEx strengthens e-commerce offering by expanding international day-definite delivery service FedEx International Connect Plus across Europe

Following the successful launch of FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) in January 2021, FedEx has expanded access to its day-definite e-commerce delivery service. The service is now available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The way consumers shop is changing every day and rapidly transforming the retail landscape. Research shows 49% of shoppers will shop online more frequently once the COVID-19 outbreak is over. Online spending was projected to go up globally by 14% to €2.96 trillion this calendar year[1], and because of this significant uptake in e-commerce, FedEx is reshaping its product portfolio for e-commerce customers.

By offering customers access to a larger suite of e-commerce services, FICP will support European businesses on their growth journeys by connecting them to more customers in global and intra-European markets. Expanding its European e-commerce capabilities is a key pillar of FedEx’s European growth strategy.

Using FedEx International Connect Plus, online businesses are able to offer their buyers an additional international shipping option at attractive prices. FICP allows e-commerce businesses to reach online shoppers in Europe in 2-4 days, North America in 3 days and Asia-Pacific in 3-5 days.*

The new service comes with the reliability of FedEx’s international, day-definite delivery service, coupled with FedEx’s customs clearance expertise. Other supporting capabilities include tracking, sending out notifications to receivers and flexibility to change delivery options via FedEx Delivery Manager®, which provides shoppers with visibility, more control and convenience over their online orders.

[1] Source: Statista, Digital Market Outlook, September 2020

Benefits of FICP for shippers and their online shoppers include:

Wider choice – adding FICP to FedEx’s growing portfolio of services enables shippers to offer a wider range of shipping options for their customers.

– adding FICP to FedEx’s growing portfolio of services enables shippers to offer a wider range of shipping options for their customers. Greater value – customers benefit from value for money, matching attractive prices with their specific delivery needs.

– customers benefit from value for money, matching attractive prices with their specific delivery needs. Global reach –the FICP service will connect FedEx’s European customers to almost three quarters of the world’s GDP[1]. Further expansion of the service, expected to complete by the end of calendar year 2021, will enhance this connection to almost 90%.

–the FICP service will connect FedEx’s European customers to almost three quarters of the world’s GDP[1]. Further expansion of the service, expected to complete by the end of calendar year 2021, will enhance this connection to almost 90%. Flexibility and control – by signing up to FedEx Delivery Manager® shippers can customize their delivery options, so online shoppers can choose an option that suits them best.

– by signing up to FedEx Delivery Manager® shippers can customize their delivery options, so online shoppers can choose an option that suits them best. Peace of mind – our extensive parcel tracking capabilities give customers visibility throughout their parcel’s journey.

“Since launching in Italy and the UK earlier this year, FedEx International Connect Plus has proven popular with e-commerce businesses and consumers looking to strike a balance between speed of delivery and value for money,” said Wouter Roels, Senior Vice President Marketing International, FedEx Express Europe. “As part of our European growth strategy, our aim is to offer our customers a suite of shipping solutions that are easily accessible and match their specific delivery needs.”

FICP is currently available on 240 trade lanes out of Europe. FedEx is working to expand FICP to more than 600 lanes, which means over 150 intra-European and 200 inter-continental lanes are expected to be added before the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Ecommerce businesses and consumers can find out more about FICP by visiting https://www.fedex.com/en-gb/shipping/rates/ficp-rates.html.

*Availability of transit times may vary depending on origin and destination. Terms and conditions apply – visit fedex.com for full details of our services.

[1] Source: Global Insights published by IHS Markit