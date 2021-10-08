FedEx Express expands air network with launch of new flight between Europe and Japan

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and one of the world’s largest express carriers, today announced the launch of a new intercontinental flight between Europe and Japan, giving customers better direct connectivity to the country and additional capacity to Japan and northern China. In addition, the flight, operated by a Boeing 777, adds approximately 200,000 kilograms of additional cargo capacity per week.

The flight departs from Charles-de-Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, and flies four times a week directly to Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan. From there it then continues to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China. In addition to the new connection with Japan, there will also be a new flight that will fly one day a week from Charles-de-Gaulle Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, then on to Guangzhou International Airport in China, increasing the cargo capacity. increases by an additional 50,000 kilos per week.

These new connections, along with the company’s recently announced flights to Asia-Pacific exporters, reinforce FedEx’s commitment to meeting customer demand, particularly for e-commerce shipments in the region, such as the Benelux. In June 2021, FedEx reported e-commerce parcel volume growth of more than $1 billion year-over-year from Asia and Europe[1]. The new flight will support companies operating on EU-Japan and intra-Asian routes, many of which are recovering from the initial shock to their economies in 2020[2], by improving access to APAC markets.

Key benefits for European companies include:

direct connectivity to Japan – customers benefit from 48-hour delivery to many major cities in Japan.

additional capacity for other APAC markets – this flight offers customers additional capacity for express and freight shipments.

“Online retail sales in APAC generated approximately $2.45 trillion in 2020[3] – and with research suggesting that e-commerce sales in APAC are expected to nearly double by 2025[4], it is critical that European companies get easy and reliable access to the growth potential this region offers,” said Karen Reddington, president of FedEx Express Europe. “Our latest network enhancement means European companies now have better access to the tremendous growth opportunities available in Japan and other APAC markets and can rely on FedEx as a partner to grow their business on this thriving trade route.”

The fast-growing APAC markets will appeal to many European companies looking to grow in the region. Japanese global imports increased by 28.3% between May 2020 and May 2021[5] and Europe accounts for 16% of all Japanese imports ($103 billion)[6]. Japan is also the fourth largest e-commerce market[7].

Japan is an important trading partner for Belgium. Japan is in fact the country’s fifth most important partner outside the European Union. Trade relations are very strong, especially in the agri-food, chemical, technology and automotive sectors. More than 1,500 Belgian companies export their products to Japan and about 300 Japanese companies are active in Belgium, which in total accounts for more than 25,000 jobs.

As one of the leading express logistics players in the APAC region, FedEx currently operates more than 200 weekly flights to and from APAC to trans-Pacific and European destinations, connecting EU and APAC customers with the expanded the company’s global network.

Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, October 6, 2021

