FedEx expands fleet with 10 more ATR 72-600F freighters

ATR has secured a new order from FedEx for 10 ATR 72-600F freighters, adding to a previous commitment of 30 aircraft. Deliveries will take place between 2027 and 2029.

The ATR 72-600F, the only purpose-built regional freighter currently in production, offers a 9.2-tonne payload, a large cargo door, and optimised volume capacity. It enhances FedEx’s global feeder network, operating efficiently in diverse environments.

ATR’s SVP Commercial, Alexis Vidal, highlighted the aircraft’s reliability and efficiency compared to passenger-to-freighter conversions. These 10 units were part of ATR’s previously undisclosed 2024 orders.