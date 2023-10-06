Fedex Boeing 757 crashlands at Chattanooga after landing gear failure

A FedEx Boeing 757-200(SF) registered N977FD experienced landing gear failure and crash-landed, subsequently skidding off the end of a runway at Chattanooga, Tennessee (CHA). Fortunately, the three pilots on board emerged unharmed.

The aircraft was operating flight FX1376 from CHA to Memphis when the accident occurred. The aircraft had departed CHA at 22:32 hours local time on a cargo flight to Memphis International Airport, TN (MEM). After takeoff the flight crew reported an issue with the landing gear. The flight then circled the airport, performed a low pass before landing back at CHA.

First responders, including the fire department’s Special Ops team, police, and EMS, were alerted to the situation as the plane made its final approach. The aircraft came to a stop safely, and there were no reported fires, only engine smoke.

The airport’s main runway is closed indefinitely while the investigation into the landing gear malfunction is ongoing.

A FedEx cargo jet was forced to make an unusual emergency landing with its gear up late Wednesday, ultimately sliding off the runway at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee. https://t.co/njf8uWkHkn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 5, 2023

Emergency crews captured the moment a FedEx plane crash-landed at the Chattanooga airport Wednesday when its landing gear stopped working. (Credit: Hamilton County EMS)https://t.co/CLPxgzxJgK pic.twitter.com/4hYeCe8IaW — The National Desk (@TND) October 5, 2023