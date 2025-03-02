Engine fire after FedEx Boeing 767 freighter suffers bird strike upon departure Newark Airport

On 1 March, a FedEx Boeing 767 freighter (registered N178FE) operated a domestic flight between New York’s Newark Airport and Indianapolis Airport, United States when – shortly after take-off – the aircraft suffered a bird strike. 

The aircraft’s right engine stalled and emitted some flames, prompting the crew to return to Newark Airport where they made a safe landing.

Note: the image that comes with the article is an archived picture and not from the actual incident.

