Cyclone Nisarga disrupts air traffic at Mumbai Airport, India; FedEx MD-11F overshoots runway by 9 metres

On 3 June, a FedEx McDonnell-Douglas MD-11F (registered N583FE) operated a domestic flight between Bangalore and Mumbai, India. During landing at Mumbai Airport’s secondary runway 14, however, the aircraft overshot the runway by around 9 metres due to very strong crosswinds of cyclone Nisarga.

Ground staff was able to quickly tow the MD-11F away from the runway, the mishap didn’t have an impact on the airport’s operations.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga is a currently active tropical cyclone headed towards the coastline of the Indian state of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the first severe cyclonic storm since 1891 to impact Mumbai city.

“In consultation with Airports Authority of India, considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm to 7 pm,” Mumbai airport wrote in a statement to India Times.

INCIDENT: FedEx #FX5033 Bengaluru to Mumbai (McDonnell-Douglas MD-11F N583FE) overran Runway 14 at BOM while landing in stormy conditions at 1215IST (0645UTC) today. No injuries reported. Aircraft has been removed & airport operations were not impacted. https://t.co/0wucLhLdiL pic.twitter.com/zDlv0gA6dG — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) June 3, 2020