A shooting at FedEx premises at Indianapolis International Airport kills 8 people

Eight people (plus the gunman) have died in a shooting that occurred late Thursday (local time) at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Several other people were injured. The suspected gunman, a former FedEx employee, killed himself, police said.

The police were dealing with a “mass accident situation“, according to officer Genae Cook, spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, quoted by CNN.

Seven people had wounds consistent with gunshot wounds and others were also taken to hospital, Cook added. A witness working at the site saw a person shoot an automatic weapon, “some kind of submachine gun, an automatic weapon, and he was shooting in the open,” he said.

FedEx confirmed a shooting on its site and stressed that the Group was cooperating with the authorities. “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our ground facility near the Indianapolis airport,” the FedEx statement said. “Safety is our top priority and our hearts go out to all who have been affected.”

These offices of the US freight and courier company in Indianapolis are the second-largest hub of FedEx. More than 4,000 people work on this site.

Police identified the gunman as Brandon Scott Hole, a 19-year-old Indianapolis resident who had been employed at the FedEx facility for two months in 2020.

https://twitter.com/MikeThePhotog/status/1382906469281005571