FarCargo of Faroe Islands starts operations to USA

FarCargo, a subsidiary of Bakkafrost, has brought its aircraft to Copenhagen, where it will be registered SE-RLE in the Swedish aircraft registry before commencing operations. The airline has a cooperation agreement with the Swedish company West Atlantic Sweden AB, which currently holds the flight permits. FarCargo plans to obtain its own flight permits later.

The aircraft, named “Eysturoy,” a Boeing 757-200 with a cargo capacity of 34 tonnes, flew over the Faroe Islands on its way from the USA to Copenhagen. FarCargo aims to operate flights from Vagar to Newark in New Jersey, via Keflavik and Billund, transporting fresh salmon to markets, especially in the USA. Initially, the airline plans a few departures per week, with the potential to increase frequency.