  • Bart Noëth in Airlines On 14 September 2022, 13:47

Belgian Air Force F-16 makes precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges; two aircraft diverted

Copyright Ivan Coninx

An F-16 of the Belgian Air Force made a precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges Airport, Belgium on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike. Due to the runway blockage, some aircraft were forced to divert to Brussels.

One TUI flight from Malaga, Spain (a Boeing 737 register OO-TAA) and one TUI flight carrying the players from football team Club Brugge, that won yesterdays Champions League game against FC Porto (0-4), registered OO-JAF.

OO-TAA will continue to Ostend after refuelling. Club Brugge will make the trip back to Bruges by coach.

As emergency services inspected the aircraft for dangerous goods, passengers were forced to stay inside the terminal building at Ostend.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
