Belgian Air Force F-16 makes precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges; two aircraft diverted

An F-16 of the Belgian Air Force made a precautionary landing at Ostend-Bruges Airport, Belgium on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike. Due to the runway blockage, some aircraft were forced to divert to Brussels.

One TUI flight from Malaga, Spain (a Boeing 737 register OO-TAA) and one TUI flight carrying the players from football team Club Brugge, that won yesterdays Champions League game against FC Porto (0-4), registered OO-JAF.

OO-TAA will continue to Ostend after refuelling. Club Brugge will make the trip back to Bruges by coach.

As emergency services inspected the aircraft for dangerous goods, passengers were forced to stay inside the terminal building at Ostend.

An F-16 aircraft of the Belgian Air Force has made a precautionary landing at Ostend airport following a lightning strike. The aircraft landed safely. The situation is under control by civilian and military airfield fire crews. pic.twitter.com/e1jQGFSTOK — Belgian Air Force?? (@BeAirForce) September 14, 2022