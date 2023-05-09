Eva Air receives first Star Alliance liveried Boeing 787-10

EVA Air has received its eighth Boeing 787-10 aircraft, the first one marked with a Star Alliance livery. The delivery took place in South Carolina, and the aircraft made its ferry flight to Taiwan using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to reduce carbon emissions.

EVA Air is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a Star Alliance member and is integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into its operations. The airline aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Since joining Star Alliance, EVA Air has benefited from joint procurement, system development, and resource sharing, leading to increased revenue and corporate contract customers.

The use of SAF on the ferry flight reduced carbon emissions by approximately 70,000 kilogrammes. EVA Air plans to continue implementing fuel-saving measures and exploring renewable energy options.

The airline operates a fleet of 86 aircraft and has additional Boeing 787-9, Boeing 787-10, and Boeing 777F deliveries scheduled until 2027.