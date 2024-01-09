EVA Air purchases 18 Airbus A350-1000 and 15 Airbus A321neo

Taiwan’s EVA Air has finalised a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo. “This sees the airline become the latest global carrier to select the A350-1000 for its future long haul requirements. In addition, the A321neo aircraft will bring new levels of efficiency for the carrier’s regional network,” the aircraft manufacturer wrote in a press release. Some comments on the purchase:

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air said: “We have selected the Airbus aircraft following a thorough evaluation of the various models in each market segment. In both size categories we have selected the most modern and fuel efficient types, that offer the highest levels of passenger comfort. The aircraft also bring significant reductions in carbon emissions, which is in line with our company’s sustainability goals. For long-range operations the A350-1000 sets new standards in its class and will allow us to offer our passengers the best possible in-flight experience.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, said: “This order marks a new phase in our relationship with EVA Air and we thank the airline for its confidence in Airbus. In the long range market, it’s another major endorsement for the A350-1000 as the natural replacement for previous generation aircraft in the larger widebody size category. The A350 is setting new standards across the board in terms of range, payload, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, while making an immediate contribution to reduced carbon emissions.”

“We also thank EVA for reaffirming its commitment to the latest generation Airbus single aisle family with its first direct purchase of the A321neo and we look forward to working closely with the airline as it prepares for its new Airbus fleet.”