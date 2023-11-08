Eva Air orders 18 A350-1000 and 15 A321neo aircraft from Airbus

Eva Airways, a Taiwanese airline, is placing a substantial order with Airbus, including 18 A350-1000 aircraft and 15 A321neo single-aisle aircraft. While the list price for this order is approximately $10.1 billion, customers typically receive significant discounts.

The A350-1000s are expected to replace Eva Air’s aging Boeing 777-300ERs, with 12 of them being nearly 20 years old. Eva Airways aims to transition to larger wide-body aircraft, as it plans to retire its Airbus A330s by 2029, which will be replaced by Boeing 787s.