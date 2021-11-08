EVA Air renews cargo contract with WFS in France

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has won a new three-year contract to provide cargo handling, cargo towing and trucking services for EVA Air in France.

The Taiwanese international airline currently operates three Boeing 777 and 787 flights per week from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Taipei, with additional frequencies expected during the term of this extended contract. EVA Air, which has been a customer of WFS in France since November 1993, has traffic rights for daily Paris-Taipei services.

EVA Air also uses WFS’ regional transport services in France to feed cargo to its flights ex Paris CDG, and to connect customers across France.

Laurent Bernard, Managing Director of WFS in France, stated: “EVA Air is an important and longstanding client of WFS and clearly appreciates our professionalism and the quality benefits which come from our long-term partnership. We wish to thank the airline’s management team for their continued support. Our WFS teams across France welcome this positive news and will continue to deliver the best cargo handling experience for EVA Air’s growing customer base.”

Jean-Marc Baduel, Cargo Manager France for EVA Air, commented: “After 28 years of our business relationship, WFS is a part of our DNA in France. We have been through many challenges and WFS have always been on our side, and we value their commitment to EVA Air.”

WFS has over 3,000 employees in France and provides cargo and ramp handling services for over 150 airline customers at all major French airports, including Paris CDG, Paris Orly, Lille, Strasbourg, Mulhouse, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse and Bordeaux. It also offers a domestic trucking network, with daily truck connections.

In Paris CDG, WFS operates over 100,000 sqm of warehouse capacity offering specialist services, including a dedicated Pharma Centre for temperature sensitive healthcare and life science shipments.