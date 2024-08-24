EVA Air becomes first Asian airline to adopt AeroSHARK fuel-saving technology for entire Boeing 777F fleet

EVA Air is the first Asian airline to sign on for Lufthansa Technik’s AeroSHARK technology, aimed at reducing drag and increasing fuel efficiency.

The airline will modify its entire fleet of nine Boeing 777F freighters with this sharkskin-inspired riblet film, which reduces friction and cuts fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 1%. The first modified aircraft is set to resume service in early September.

This innovation aligns with EVA Air’s net-zero goals for 2050, translating to annual savings of over 2,500 tonnes of kerosene and 7,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

AeroSHARK is rapidly being adopted by airlines worldwide, with plans for further development to enhance efficiency across additional aircraft types.