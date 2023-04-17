EVA Air Airbus A321 collides with Boeing 777 from same airline at Taipei Airport

An EVA Air Airbus A321 collides with a Boeing 777-300 while being towed at Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport, resulting in substantial damage to both aircraft. No injuries were reported.

On the evening of 16 April, an EVA Air Airbus A321 registered B-16227 was being towed at Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport. The driver of the tow truck accidentally entered the apron while turning on the taxiway. The A321 incurred and provoked substantial damage after colliding abruptly with a parked Boeing 777-300ER registered B-16740 from the same airline. The right “sharklet” wingtip of the A321 was cut into the underside of the nose of the B777 and seriously damaged.

Evergreen Aviation Service stated that the accident was caused by the driver’s careless operation, and the service has been suspended. It is reported that the preliminary investigation showed that the ground staff did not drink before driving at that time.

Eva Air Airbus A321 (B-16227, built 2016) right wingtip slammed into the nose of a parked company Boeing 777-300 (B-16740, built 2017) resulting in major damage to the latter. The A321 was under tow at the time. (Note: same A321 was involved in a tailstrike landing at Guam in AUG… pic.twitter.com/ShSBUs9DMb — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 17, 2023