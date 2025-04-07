EVA Air confirms order for six Airbus A350-1000s and three A321neo’s

Taiwan’s EVA Air has finalised an order for six Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft and three A321neo single-aisle jets, cementing a commitment initially announced in March 2025. The deal boosts the airline’s backlog to 24 A350-1000s and 18 A321neo aircraft, underscoring its strategic push toward fleet modernisation and sustainability.

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air, highlighted the significance of the acquisition:

“The new additions to our fleet reaffirm our commitment to sustainable aviation and delivering an exceptional travel experience. Both the A350-1000 and A321neo set a high standard in their respective categories, offering remarkable efficiency and comfort to our passengers. As we move forward with our fleet and network expansion plans, we look forward to leveraging the aircraft’s extended range and efficiency to strengthen our market position.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales at Airbus, added:

“EVA Air’s new orders underscore the enduring appeal of the A350-1000 Long Range Leader as the benchmark for intercontinental operations, and the A321neo as a leader in regional efficiency. We deeply value EVA Air’s confidence in these latest generation aircraft and stand ready to support their seamless integration into the airline’s fleet for future success.”