EVA Air Boeing 777 skids on icy part of taxiway and gets stuck (Vancouver Airport)

On 30 November, an EVA Air Boeing 777-300 (registered B-16707) operated flight BR10 Between Taipei, Taiwan and Vancouver, Canada. After landing at the Canadian airport, the aircraft ran off an icy part of the taxiway M5 and became stuck. Snowfall hindered air traffic at that moment.

The aircraft didn’t sustain damage and nobody got injured during the mishap. The following images appeared on social media:

