Eurostar with 360 passengers stuck for six hours in Machelen, Belgium

A Eurostar train carrying some 360 passengers which was to connect Amsterdam to London was stuck for six hours in Machelen, north of Brussels, due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the train company said on Saturday.

The train stopped in Machelen on Friday around 20:30. The power supply and heating were still operational. When the passengers finally arrived in Brussels-South, it was too late to take the convoy to London. The travellers received drinks and food, and their hotel night was reimbursed.

On Saturday morning, they were able to take a train to the British capital. Eurostar is still trying to determine the cause of the damage.