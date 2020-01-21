Europe’s largest Flight Crew gathering (International Pilot Recruitment and Training Expo) is returning to Berlin in one month!

2 days of exhibition with more than 100 exhibitors, 2 conference divisions with 50 speakers, very popular Friday Night Airliners Party and endless networking

One month from now, on February 21st and 22nd, the largest European annual flight crew gathering – International Pilot Recruitment and Training Expo – will again take place in Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. During Pilot Expo, both – current and future pilots will have a chance to receive further information about the novelties in the industry, to find out about various work and growth opportunities, and to just spend a nice time within the pilot community.

“Last year, while organizing our first Pilot Expo, the need for such an event was shown by both – the companies and the potential visitors. Already licensed pilots had many essential questions, for instance regarding new job opportunities, or retirement savings, or additional study opportunities, while aspiring future aviators were seeking further information on where to study and what benefits different schools have to offer. We created Pilot Expo as a place for everyone to meet, to discuss important questions and possibly to find new challenges. Pilot Expo 2019 was well attended and well appreciated, therefore now we have no other chance than to continue it. We are sure that Pilot Expo 2020 and all the following shows will only get bigger and better, no matter what challenges the industry meets” says Pilot Expo representative Captain Kay Wachtelborn.

More than a hundred of well know aviation industry companies, such as easyJet, Ryanair Holdings, TUI Aviation, SunExpress, Pegasus Airlines, Corendon Airlines, DHL, Cargolux, Spring Airline, CAE, L3Harris, Bartolini Air, ATR, Diamond Industries, Piper Aircraft Inc. and many others will exhibit at Pilot Expo 2020.

Within the Pilot Expo, an exhibition, two conferences and a very popular Airliners Party will take place.

At the exhibition, any participant will be able to visit the stands of many European and Asian airlines, recruitment agencies and flight schools. Several of exhibitors will have their new product launches during Pilot Expo 2020.

The conferences will be held in two separate conference halls, one for each target audience – ACES for experienced pilots and FUTURE PILOTS for aspiring future aviators. 50 speakers, including airline and flight school CEOs, regulating body representatives and aircraft manufacturers will present their view on the current situation within the aviation and will try to picture possible future developments.

Pilot Expo is inviting everyone to the Airliners Party on the evening of Friday, February 21st. It will be an excellent opportunity to meet many friends and business partners in an informal atmosphere or just to enjoy good music and a fantastic venue.

The latest information about the event and ticket availability can be found on the Pilot Expo homepage: www.pilot-expo.com.