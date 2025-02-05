European transport sector calls for stronger EU funding to ensure competitiveness

The European transport sector urges the EU Commission and Member States to maintain a dedicated European transport budget, warning against plans to shift funds to national programmes.

A well-coordinated trans-European transport network is essential for economic growth, military mobility, and supply chain resilience. With geopolitical tensions rising and climate change challenges ahead, Europe must invest in infrastructure to enhance connectivity and competitiveness.

The sector calls for a stable, centrally managed EU funding instrument to safeguard the internal market and ensure a strong, net-zero future.