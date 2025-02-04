European aviation sector urges EU Commission to deliver a decarbonisation strategy

The European aviation sector today delivered a stark message to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging the creation of a comprehensive Aviation Strategy that not only prioritises sustainability but also ensures Europe’s competitiveness on the global stage.

As representatives from Airlines for Europe (A4E), ACI EUROPE, ASD, CANSO Europe, and ERA gathered today in Brussels, they laid out a series of policy recommendations aimed at facilitating the industry’s transition to net zero. Central to these proposals is the updated Destination 2050 – A Route to Net Zero European Aviation roadmap, which highlights that while aviation can indeed achieve net zero emissions by 2050, urgent action from policymakers is required to turn ambition into reality.

A Call for Immediate EU Action

The roadmap underscores that achieving net zero will rely heavily on technological advancements, increased deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), optimised air traffic management, and operational efficiencies. According to the updated report, 83% of emissions reductions by 2050 will come from SAF and innovations in aircraft and engine technology. However, without strong EU policies and investment, the industry’s progress may be stunted.

To accelerate aviation’s green transition, industry leaders outlined key measures the European Commission must implement, including:

An EU industrial strategy for SAF, with mechanisms to lower costs and ensure large-scale production.

Integration of aviation into the Clean Industrial Deal and the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP), reinforcing its strategic role in Europe’s future economy.

Enhanced support for research and innovation, backing initiatives such as Clean Aviation for next-generation aircraft technologies and SESAR for improved air traffic management.

Urgency in Policy Implementation

Industry leaders at the event were unequivocal: the time to act is now. “With efficient EU policy measures, we can secure aviation’s vital and strategic importance while continuing to drive social and economic progress throughout Europe,” the Chairs of A4E, ACI EUROPE, ASD, CANSO Europe, and ERA stated.

They stressed that the European Commission must deliver an Aviation Strategy this year, one that balances decarbonisation with economic viability. This strategy must reduce regulatory complexities, provide a stable investment environment, and ensure aviation is at the heart of the EU’s broader sustainability agenda.

As Aviation24.be attends this pivotal event, we will continue to monitor how the European Commission responds to the sector’s call for urgent policy action.