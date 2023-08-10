Watch how Etihad Airways did the impossible: a mid-air orchestra in skydiving stunt

Etihad Airways, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, has released a video showcasing an electrifying stunt to celebrate the launch of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The UAE’s national airline performed an unprecedented feat where a team of skilled skydivers formed a “skydiving orchestra” and played the iconic Mission: Impossible theme song while freefalling from 13,000 feet at 120 mph. The stunt aimed to highlight Etihad’s commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences.

The preparation involved finding skydivers with musical talent, rigorous practice to memorise their parts, and custom rigging for instruments to ensure safety. A professional skydiving cinematographer captured the event, emphasising safety throughout the process.

The stunt underscored Etihad’s dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional hospitality to its guests. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was partially filmed at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal.

In August, First and Business cabin passengers will enjoy a cinema-style Movie Snacks menu and themed mocktails. Etihad passengers can access a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on the E-BOX inflight entertainment service, featuring the movie series and behind-the-scenes content of the latest instalment.