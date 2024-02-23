Three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners join the Etihad Airways fleet as it flies towards ambitious growth

Etihad Airways has welcomed three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to its fleet as part of its ambitious growth plan known as Journey 2030. The new planes feature Etihad’s stylish new cabin interior, offering a comfortable and spacious environment.

The two-class aircraft includes 32 Business Suites and 271 seats in Economy. The Dreamliners, known for their fuel efficiency, will support Etihad’s network expansion, allowing the airline to fly to 125 destinations with more than 160 aircraft by 2030.

The new additions will begin operations this month and support Etihad’s launch of additional destinations, including Boston, Nairobi, and Bali.