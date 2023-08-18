Non-Stop from Cologne/Bonn to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Holidays operated by Smartwings

From 15 October, the tour operator Etihad Holidays will be flying twice a week – Thursdays and Sundays – directly from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Abu Dhabi. The flights will be operated by the charter airline Smartwings.

“With Abu Dhabi, we are adding another very attractive destination for our passengers to our schedule,” says Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. “The city is not only a perfect destination for those drawn to warmer climes in the winter months, but for everyone who is interested in cities with cultural, historical and architectural highlights.”

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and has a population of around 1.5 million. The metropolis, which was originally founded as a small coastal settlement and has a history going back more than 250 years, is one of the most modern cities in the world due to its rapid growth over the last 40 years. Among other things, Abu Dhabi is famous for its impressive skyline with many distinctive skyscrapers, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which is one of the biggest in the world, as well as the impressive Yas Marina Circuit racetrack, its divine beaches and its diverse culture. What’s more, the glittering and dazzling neighbouring Emirate of Dubai is only around 90 minutes away.

Etihad Holidays offers the trip to Abu Dhabi as a package holiday, including an attractive selection of hotels and flexible durations. The flights from Cologne/Bonn with Smartwings leave on Thursday and Sunday evenings and take around six hours. The return flights to the Rhineland are on the same days. A modern 737-MAX-8 with 189 seats will be used. The offers can be found at www.etihadholidays.de or booked at a travel agency.

11.08.2023