Non-stop flights from Cologne/Bonn to Abu Dhabi have been launched

Cologne Bonn Airport now offers the previously announced direct flights to Abu Dhabi twice a week, operated by Smartwings on behalf of tour operator Etihad Holidays. The first flight took off on 19 October, operated by a Smartwing Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered OK-SWB in a brand new Abu Dhabi Capital Holiday livery.

Abu Dhabi, known for its modern architecture, cultural attractions, and beautiful beaches, is the destination. Etihad Holidays provides package holidays with various hotel options and flexible durations.

Flights depart from Cologne/Bonn on Thursdays and Sundays, with a return on the same days, using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The travel packages can be booked on www.etihadholidays.de or at a travel agency.

The city’s attractions include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Yas Marina Circuit racetrack, while Dubai is a short 90-minute drive away from Abu Dhabi.