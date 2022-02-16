New generation Airbus A350F freighter to join Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways’ has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for seven A350F freighters to add to its existing fleet of five A350-1000 passenger versions. The announcement was made at the Singapore Airshow 2022. Etihad has also selected Airbus’s Flight Hour Services (FHS) to support its entire A350 fleet.

“Etihad is delighted to extend our relationship with Airbus to include this remarkable aircraft as part of our freighter fleet for the future,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. “As our cargo operations continue to overperform and we work towards a more sustainable future built upon the world’s youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet, the addition of the A350F will play a key role in driving our long-term cargo strategy and achieving our 2035 target to reduce CO ₂ emissions by 50%.”

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with our long standing partner Etihad, shortly before this most discerning airline also introduces A350 passenger service. Thank you Etihad for endorsing the game changing nature of the new A350F” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. “The world’s only new generation large freighter will be unmatched in its market segment in terms of range, fuel consumption and CO₂ savings.”

As part of the world’s most modern long-range family, the A350F provides a high level of commonality with the A350 passenger versions. With a 109 tonne payload capability, the A350F can serve all cargo markets. The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door, with its fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry’s standard pallets and containers.

More than 70% of the airframe of the A350F is made of advanced materials, resulting in a 30 tonne lighter take-off weight and generating at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions over its current closest competitor. The A350F fully meets ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards coming into effect in 2027. To date the A350F has won firm orders and commitments for 29 aircraft from 5 customers.

The A350F meets the imminent wave of large freighter replacements and the evolving environmental requirements, shaping the future of air freight. The A350F will be powered by the latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.