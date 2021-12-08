ITA Airways and Etihad sign codeshare partnership

Increased connectivity and travel options for customers of both airlines between the United Arab Emirates and Italy

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and ITA Airways, the national carrier of Italy, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two airlines.

This new commercial partnership is designed to boost business travel and tourism between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, and will offer travellers more options and better connectivity when travelling through Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Abu Dhabi.

Available for sale today for flights from 14 December 2021, ITA Airways will apply its ‘AZ’ code on services operated by Etihad between Italy (Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). Similarly, Etihad will codeshare AZ flights connecting Italian domestic services beyond Rome Fiumicino Airport (Genova, Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo) plus regional European services (Malta).

The new codeshare flights are now available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites (ita-airways.com and etihad.com), reservation systems and in travel agencies.

The partners are also working together to expand the scope of their cooperation over the coming months to offer customers even more seamless travel options.

Rome, Italy / Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 08 December 2021, 13:30