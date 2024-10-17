Etihad Airways expands European network with daily flights to Dusseldorf and Copenhagen (from October 2025)

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced enhancements to its European network, starting from 1 October 2025. The airline will introduce daily flights to Dusseldorf, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, providing passengers with increased flexibility and connectivity between Abu Dhabi and these key European cities.

The Dusseldorf route will see a significant expansion, moving from its current schedule to a daily service. This addition of four weekly flights ensures year-round travel options to the German city. Meanwhile, the Copenhagen route will also benefit from an increase, moving from four-times-weekly to daily operations, adding three more weekly flights to the Danish capital.

Etihad Airways’ Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De, emphasized the importance of these changes, stating: “This move to daily flights for Dusseldorf and Copenhagen marks an exciting chapter in our European expansion. It reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key European cities.”

Dusseldorf, known for its fashion industry, art scene, and blend of modern and traditional architecture, offers a rich cultural experience. Copenhagen, with its historical landmarks and world-class culinary scene, is another captivating destination for travelers.