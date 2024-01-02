Etihad welcomes 2024 with more destinations to India, and also elsewhere later in the year

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, began 2024 by launching daily non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in India’s Kerala region. These additions expand Etihad’s Indian gateways to 10, emphasising its commitment to providing easy access to its global network for travellers to and from the Subcontinent.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves highlighted the convenience of these non-stop routes, offering passengers easier access to Abu Dhabi’s connections across the GCC, Europe (including multiple daily London services), and North America. He also emphasised Abu Dhabi’s potential as a stopover destination.

These new services aim to boost tourism in Kerala, showcasing its scenic landscapes and beaches while facilitating travel for professionals visiting emerging business hubs in the area.

In 2023, Etihad reinstated Kolkata services, connecting Eastern India globally, and increased flight frequencies to Mumbai and Delhi to four flights per day, catering to high demand.

Looking ahead in 2024, Etihad announced new routes to Boston, USA, and Nairobi, Kenya, along with plans for an inaugural non-stop service to Nice, France, and direct flights to the Greek isles of Mykonos and Santorini as part of its exciting summer schedule.