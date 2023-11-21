Etihad unleashes sizzling summer schedule

Etihad Airways has unveiled its Summer 2024 schedule, marking significant growth and expansion plans.

The new schedule includes exciting additions like direct flights to Nice in France and Greek holiday destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini. The airline is boosting frequencies to various destinations like Athens, Bangkok, and Colombo, increasing its global reach by almost 25% compared to the previous summer.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves highlighted their commitment to offering customers diverse destinations, frequencies, and timings, aiming to attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi while enhancing travel experiences for passengers. The schedule also promotes Abu Dhabi as a stopover destination with extended stopover times for customers to explore the city’s attractions.

Etihad’s dedication to expanding its network includes plans to introduce new destinations like Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Boston, and Nairobi in 2024, emphasising its commitment to continual growth and customer satisfaction.