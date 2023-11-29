Etihad to fly the Big Bird to the Big Apple

Etihad Airways will introduce its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Abu Dhabi – New York JFK route starting April 22, 2024. This move aligns with the busy summer travel season and targets the corporate travel market.

The superjumbo, including the exclusive three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, promises an exceptional flying experience. The CEO anticipates elevated service across all classes and emphasises the importance of refreshed travellers, especially for corporate clients. This expansion aims to meet increased demand and supports the airline’s growth strategy, coinciding with the launch of a new route to Boston.

The A380 operation signifies a significant capacity boost in the crucial US market, enhancing connectivity to the broader GCC and Indian subcontinent while promoting Abu Dhabi as a tourist destination. The A380 will operate one of the two daily flights to New York, while the other daily flight will utilise a 787-9 with First, Business, and Economy cabins.

Etihad’s A380 offers a distinctive experience across its classes, featuring extra legroom in Economy, private spaces in Business Studios, and luxurious amenities in First Apartments, including a First-class shower room. At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, accommodating two guests with a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom with a shower.

To celebrate the launch, Etihad offers a special promotional offer for guests to upgrade to The Residence starting at 10,999 AED ($2,990) for one person or 14,999 AED for two (one-way), available for travel from April 22, 2024, with certain exclusions. The standard The Residence upgrade fare is 16,600 AED per person, one-way, between Abu Dhabi and New York.