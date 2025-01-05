Etihad flight aborts take-off in Melbourne due to smoke under plane

An Etihad Airways flight (EY461) bound for Abu Dhabi aborted take-off at Melbourne Airport on January 5 after smoke was observed under the Boeing 787-9 registered A6-BLN. The plane, carrying 271 passengers, was brought to a safe stop on the runway.

Emergency services attended as a precaution, applying foam to two deflated tyres.

All passengers disembarked safely, and the airline is assisting with onward travel. Etihad apologised for the inconvenience, emphasising that safety is their top priority.

