Etihad flight aborts take-off in Melbourne due to smoke under plane

By
André Orban
-
0
0

An Etihad Airways flight (EY461) bound for Abu Dhabi aborted take-off at Melbourne Airport on January 5 after smoke was observed under the Boeing 787-9 registered A6-BLN. The plane, carrying 271 passengers, was brought to a safe stop on the runway.

Emergency services attended as a precaution, applying foam to two deflated tyres.

All passengers disembarked safely, and the airline is assisting with onward travel. Etihad apologised for the inconvenience, emphasising that safety is their top priority.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.