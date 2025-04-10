Etihad expands into Peshawar with new route launching in September

Etihad Airways is adding Peshawar, Pakistan, to its network, with five weekly flights starting 29 September 2025 and daily service beginning 22 November. This marks Etihad’s fourth nonstop destination in Pakistan, alongside Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

The new route will connect Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, using Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with 8 Business and 150 Economy seats.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves says the move underscores Etihad’s commitment to connecting Pakistan with the Gulf, Africa, Europe, and North America. The announcement follows recent additions like Addis Ababa and is Etihad’s 16th new destination in 2025, part of a broader network expansion that includes Prague, Warsaw, Algiers, Tunis, and Atlanta, plus frequency boosts to key European hubs.

Etihad is also promoting its Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, offering up to two complimentary nights for passengers to explore the city during layovers.