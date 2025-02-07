Etihad expands Atlanta route to daily flights amid surging demand

Etihad Airways will increase its Abu Dhabi–Atlanta service to daily flights starting 1 November, just four months after its launch. The UAE’s only non-stop connection to Atlanta has seen overwhelming demand, prompting the expansion.

Operated by Airbus A350-1000, the service offers seamless one-stop connections to key South Asian destinations and benefits from Abu Dhabi’s U.S. CBP Preclearance. Introductory fares start at AED 1,925 in Economy and AED 10,010 in Business Class.

This expansion is part of Etihad’s broader global growth strategy, adding 13 new destinations in 2024.