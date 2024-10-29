Etihad enhances North American routes with Airbus A350 service to Toronto and daily flights to Boston

Etihad Airways has upgraded its Toronto route by introducing the state-of-the-art Airbus A350, enhancing passenger comfort with 44 seats in the airline’s latest Business Cabin. This development underscores Etihad’s commitment to providing a premier travel experience for passengers between Canada and the UAE.

In addition to the Toronto enhancement, Etihad will launch daily flights to Boston on 1 November, just six months after opening the route. This increase reflects strong demand and provides added flexibility for North American travellers headed to the UAE, the Gulf region, and the Indian subcontinent.

Etihad now offers 42 weekly flights across North America, including twice-daily services to New York JFK and daily flights to Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and Washington DC. Passengers can streamline US entry with Abu Dhabi’s Customs and Border Protection facility and enjoy Etihad’s complimentary stopover program, offering up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi.

“These expansions to Toronto and Boston signal our ambitious growth strategy for 2024, with more destinations set to be announced by the end of November,” said Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De.