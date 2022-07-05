Etihad Cargo reinforces commitment to China capacity with 15 direct passenger and freighter flights per week

Etihad Cargo currently offers 15 direct passenger and freighter flights per week for China with cargo capacity of 2,708 tonnes.

Etihad recently announced the first regular direct international passenger flight into Beijing under the latest mandate of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption of the direct air link between the two capitals, which complements the existing schedule of cargo flights to other key destinations in China, is another achievement of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has reinforced its commitment to the Chinese market with the introduction of 15 direct passenger and freighter flights per week.

Throughout the pandemic, the carrier remained committed to the market with a wide variety of capacity, including reconfigured cargo-only passenger freighters. From July onwards, it will continue to expand operations, focusing exclusively on direct passenger flights and dedicated 777 Freighter flights.

In addition to cargo capacity on passenger flights, Etihad Cargo also operates Boeing 777-200 freighter flights daily for Shanghai and six times per week for Hong Kong, bringing the total cargo capacity into and out of China to 2,708 tonnes per week.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As the Chinese market starts to recover from COVID challenges and zero-COVID restrictions are lifted, Etihad is pleased to resume its passenger operations to Beijing and reaffirm our commitment to Etihad Cargo customers with the introduction of capacity on key trade lanes. These flights will connect China to the Middle East, Europe and the rest of the world via Etihad Cargo’s hub in Abu Dhabi.

“China is a critical strategic market for Etihad Cargo, and the direct flights between the two capital cities and other major destinations will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and China,” Drew concluded.

Throughout the pandemic, Etihad Cargo continued to operate direct routes into China, providing cargo capacity via a fleet of modified mini freighters. With the resumption of passenger flights and a schedule of freighter flights, the mini freighters will be taken out of rotation.

Etihad Cargo recently announced its summer schedule, which introduced capacity to key destinations across Asia, Africa and Europe. In addition to adding direct flights into and out of Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, the carrier will continue to operate its Boeing 777 freighter network with flights across Chicago, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Johannesburg, Kenya, Milan and Riyadh.