Etihad Cargo marks 20 years of successful operations in India with continued expansion and innovation

Etihad Cargo is celebrating 20 years of operations in India, highlighting its ongoing commitment to the market since its first flight to Mumbai in 2004.

The airline has significantly expanded its presence, offering belly hold capacity through nonstop services to 12 major Indian cities. Handling over 46,000 tonnes of cargo annually, Etihad Cargo connects India to more than 100 global destinations via its Abu Dhabi hub, with 588 widebody and narrowbody monthly rotations.

The airline has introduced sector-specific products like PharmaLife (for pharmaceuticals) and SecureTech (for electronics), both IATA CEIV-certified, showcasing its focus on tailored solutions. In 2023, pharma roadshows helped double PharmaLife volumes, while SecureTech supported increased electronics shipments in 2024.

Etihad Cargo has invested heavily in advanced technology, offering improved booking efficiency through its online portal, where 93% of Indian bookings are made. Looking forward, Etihad Cargo plans further expansion to meet the evolving demands of the Indian market, ensuring it remains a leading cargo partner for Indian exporters.