Etihad Cargo expands global reach with three-year partnership with WFS at 12 key airports

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for cargo handling services at 12 major international airports globally.

The partnership, covering airports in Europe, Scandinavia, North America, India, and Asia Pacific, involves WFS handling over 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually for Etihad Cargo. The airports covered include prominent locations in the EMEAA region and North America. This collaboration underscores Etihad Cargo’s commitment to delivering high-quality air cargo solutions worldwide and marks an extension of their longstanding partnership with WFS.