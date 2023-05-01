Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destination

Etihad Cargo operated its inaugural flight to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the Hubei province of China on 29 April 2023.

Etihad Cargo operates ten weekly freighter flights to China, including eight to Shanghai and two flights per week to the Hubei Province in partnership with SF Airlines, with a further five weekly passenger flights to Beijing Daxing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The additional flights will provide access to 25 domestic Chinese destinations for Etihad Cargo’s customers.

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has added a fourth gateway destination to its Chinese network with the introduction of weekly flights to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the Hubei province of China. The inaugural flight arrived in the Hubei Province on 29 April.

The airline currently offers five passenger flights to Shanghai, Beijing Daxing and Guangzhou each week. With the commencement of two weekly freighter services between Abu Dhabi and Wuhan, Etihad Cargo will operate a total of ten freighter services to China, offering an additional 100 tonnes of cargo capacity into the Hubei Province each week. This brings the carrier’s total cargo capacity for China to 1,000 tonnes per week, including 850 tonnes of cargo capacity for Shanghai offered via eight weekly freighter services and two passenger flights.

The new flights between Abu Dhabi and Wuhan will give Etihad Cargo’s partners and customers greater accessibility to 25 domestic Chinese destinations, including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Nanjing, via SF Airlines’ road feeder service trucking network, further enhancing Etihad Cargo’s connectivity and capabilities in the region.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo, said: “The addition of Wuhan to Etihad Cargo’s Chinese network is the latest step in enhancing the carrier’s capabilities in the region. These flights will provide greater connectivity, market access and cargo capacity for Etihad Cargo’s customers, further strengthening the relationship between the UAE and China and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global logistics and express hub.”

Wuhan is the fourth Mainland Chinese destination to be added to Etihad Cargo’s network. The carrier will be increasing frequencies to China in the coming months to add further depth to its network and meet increasing capacity demands from customers in the UAE and China.

Flight schedule for Abu Dhabi – Wuhan services, effective 28 April 2023:

Flight Departing Time* Arriving Time* Aircraft Days EY 9651 Wuhan 06:30 Abu Dhabi 10:55 77X Saturday 03 7511 Wuhan 02:10 Abu Dhabi 06:25 B747F Wednesday EY 9650 Abu Dhabi 16:30 Wuhan 04:00 (+1) 77X Friday 03 7512 Abu Dhabi 19:25 Wuhan 06:30 B747F Wednesday

*All times local

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 1 May 2023