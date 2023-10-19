Etihad Cargo enhances US cool chain capabilities with WFS partnership

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its cool chain capabilities in the US through a partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). This expansion includes Chicago O’Hare International Airport in addition to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Etihad Cargo offers consistent end-to-end cargo services via its PharmaLife and FreshForward products, along with cargo handling facilities and services provided by WFS at these three US locations.

WFS specialises in handling perishables and pharmaceuticals and has state-of-the-art facilities, including temperature-controlled warehouses and cool rooms.

The partnership aims to enhance the quality of cargo services and expand the volume of transported products in Etihad Cargo’s network.