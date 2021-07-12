Etihad Cargo and SaaS application CargoAi agree on worldwide partnership

CargoAi will facilitate worldwide quoting and booking process

Freight forwarders will be able to access the Etihad Cargo freight facility within the next few weeks

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group, and CargoAi, the SaaS application which provides air cargo digital solutions, have partnered to elevate the carrier’s API accessibility for freight forwarders as part of its digitalisation strategy.

During the past few years, Etihad Cargo has accelerated its development of technological advancements which have provided simplified customer experiences through a number of partnerships. This has culminated in the launch of its brand new digital platform, etihadcargo.com . Their latest collaboration with CargoAi will further enhance this through the provision of brand-new API accessibility for freight forwarders the world over.

“Digitalisation has been at the core of Etihad Cargo’s strategy over the last three to five years and continues to be a focus in driving digitalisation and streamlining processes across the air freight world. Our partnership with CargoAi supports this vision, and provides an additional tool which delivers a rapid and fluid digital booking services platform,” explained Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

Matthieu Petot, CEO of CargoAi, noted “Etihad Cargo is a cutting-edge, highly innovative carrier in the field of digital air freight. We are fortunate to have the chance to be the first provider to use their latest modern APIs. As cargo capacities worldwide are still restricted, e-marketing the Etihad Cargo offer on CargoAi.co is clearly a major opportunity for our freight forwarder clients”.

With CargoAi’s expertise in the areas of air freight and tech, integration is taking place at a record pace. By the beginning of August, all aspects of the company’s offer of capacity – including rates, schedules, quotations and bookings – will be available via the platform. The unique Business Intelligence solution will for its part provide access to live data with staggering simplicity.